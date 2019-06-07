Northern Ireland defender Jamal Lewis backs Dan James to shine at Man Utd

0:24 Northern Ireland and Norwich defender Jamal Lewis says Manchester United target Dan James is the quickest player he has faced. Northern Ireland and Norwich defender Jamal Lewis says Manchester United target Dan James is the quickest player he has faced.

James completed his medical on Thursday and is set to become Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's first United signing.

Lewis and James faced each other twice in the Championship and the Welshman made a big impression.

He said: "He's very quick! I'm quick and he was probably the quickest I played against last season.

"I saw him play against Man City and he was very good and I wish him all the best."

The pair are preparing for their respective European Qualifiers against Croatia and Hungary. James will take on Croatia and Hungary while Lewis will meet Estonia and Belarus.

Lewis has joined up with the Northern Ireland squad as a Premier League player for the first time and he is relishing testing himself against the best next season.

He added: "I think it will bring my game to another level. Hopefully, it'll be another brilliant journey like last season. We'll just take each game as it comes.

"It would be nice to get a big team on the first day. It would be nice to play on a big platform with everyone watching you on the first day."

