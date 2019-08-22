Oli McBurnie: Ex-Swansea striker leads chants in away end at QPR

0:25 Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie enjoyed his night with the Swansea fans Sheffield United striker Oli McBurnie enjoyed his night with the Swansea fans

Sheffield United's £20m club-record signing Oli McBurnie got reacquainted with the Swansea faithful on Wednesday night, as he joined them in the away section at QPR.

Videos emerged on social media after the game of the former Swansea striker leading the away fans' chants at the Kiyan Prince Foundation stadium during the Championship match - which the Welsh side won 3-1.

McBurnie, who Sheffield United say was on his day off, said, "Lost my voice", in a tweet in the early hours of Thursday morning responding to Swansea midfielder George Byers' complimentary post about the travelling fans.

Lost my voice — Oli McBurnie (@oli_mcburnie) August 21, 2019

The Scotland international was a hit among the Swansea fans and it clearly went down well with his old club, who tweeted an image of McBurnie enjoying himself at the game with the caption, "Once a Jack...".

McBurnie left the Swans in the summer to join Premier League club Sheffield United for an initial £17m, rising to £20m with add-ons.

He has made two substitution appearances for the Blades this season, and is yet to score his first goal for the club.

📸 Once a Jack... ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gdgEe2J4Uj — Swansea City AFC (@SwansOfficial) August 22, 2019

The 23-year-old scored 22 goals and had four assists for Swansea in 42 Sky Bet Championship appearances last term.

Swansea won 3-1 at QPR to continue their excellent start under new boss Steve Cooper.

Borja Baston's 70th-minute penalty put them back in front soon after Jordan Hugill's equaliser and Sam Surridge rubber-stamped the victory by nodding in Andre Ayew's cross from close range 10 minutes later.