Leon Britton appointed Swansea's first sporting director

Swansea have appointed former midfielder Leon Britton as the club's first sporting director.

Britton, 36, has been working as an advisor to the club's board since retiring as a player at the end of the 2017/18 season.

Swansea chairman Trevor Birch said it made "perfect sense" for Britton to take up the new position following his role in the appointments of head coach Steve Cooper and head of recruitment Andy Scott.

"I've been extremely impressed with his knowledge, intelligence and passion for the game and the club," Birch told Swansea's official website.

"Swansea already seen the benefits of his input with the footballing appointments we have made so far.

"Having been a former player here for so long - and respected so highly by the fans, staff and players - it made perfect sense to get him involved, initially as an advisor.

"Since then he and I have worked really well together, and he has struck up a great working relationship with Steve."

Leon Britton in action for Swansea during his 15-year spell at the club

Britton made 536 appearances in all competitions for Swansea during two long-term spells, totalling 15 years after arriving initially on loan from West Ham in 2002.

He helped the Swans escape relegation from the Football League in 2003 and went on to play in all four divisions for the club after winning three promotions to reach the Premier League in 2011.

Britton has had stints on the coaching staff under former manager Paul Clement, spent two games as caretaker manager before Carlos Carvalhal's appointment in December 2017 and had one season as club ambassador.