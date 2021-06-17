Swansea's Yan Dhanda subject of approach from Vincent Kompany's side Anderlecht

Anderlecht are keen on Swansea attacker Yan Dhanda, who is yet to sign a new contract offer with just a year left on his current deal

Swansea City&#39;s Yan Dhanda during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Liberty Stadium, Swansea
Image: Yan Dhanda made 31 appearances for Swansea last season

Anderlecht have made an approach for Swansea's Yan Dhanda.

The Championship side want to keep the attacker but he has not signed a new contract offer that has been on the table since January.

The 22-year-old has a year left on his current deal and is keen to play more regular first-team football.

Anderlecht - managed by ex-Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany - have shown an interest in giving Dhanda the game time.

Dhanda is one of the most influential South Asians in football and part of Kick It Out's Player Advisory Group.

The former Liverpool academy player told Sky Sports News last season: "My main aim is to empower young South Asian players that want to make it in the professional game."

He was the target of racism on social media in February following an FA Cup game against Manchester City.

