Snoop Dogg: Rapper follows Luka Modric by investing in Championship club Swansea

Snoop Dogg has become an investor and co-owner at Swansea City.

The club have confirmed the US rapper and producer plans to use his own money to invest in the club, just days after appearing in their new home kit launch video.

Swansea's American owners, who are led by Brett Cravatt and Jason Cohen, are trying to grow the Championship club's global brand and increase commercial revenue.

Snoop Dogg, 53, has 89m followers on Instagram and more than 20m on X.

He said: "My love of football is well known, but it feels special to me that I make my move into club ownership with Swansea City.

"The story of the club and the area really struck a chord with me. This is a proud, working class city and club. An underdog that bites back, just like me.

"I'm proud to be part of Swansea City. I am going to do all I can to help the club, and I look forward to getting to know all my YJBS."

In April, Luka Modric was announced as a co-owner and investor of Swansea.

Real Madrid legend and Ballon d'Or winner Luka Modric became an investor and co-owner at Swansea City in April

Swansea didn't disclose how much the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner had invested but he expressed excitement at the chance to use his knowledge to help the Welsh club.

Modric said: "This is an exciting opportunity. Swansea has a strong identity, an incredible fanbase and the ambition to compete at the highest level.

"Playing at the highest level, I believe I can provide my experience to the club.

"My goal is to support the club's growth in a positive way and to help to build an exciting future."