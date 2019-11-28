Tranmere's LGBT fans' group Rover & Out call for action against homophobia

1:51 Rover & Out represent Tranmere’s LGBT society and believe in ‘fairness and equality’ in football Rover & Out represent Tranmere’s LGBT society and believe in ‘fairness and equality’ in football

Tranmere's Rover & Out fans' group wants a renewed commitment from fellow supporters to tackling anti-LGBT language and behaviour.

An arrest was made following Rovers' Sky Bet League One home game against Wycombe earlier this month following an allegation of homophobic abuse against the match referee.

A further allegation was also made of homophobic abuse directed at the Wycombe goalkeeper, Ryan Allsop.

Rover & Out was set up in summer 2018 with the support of the club, and one of the group's founders, Adam Siddorn, is hoping their visibility at Prenton Park can help to create a more inclusive atmosphere.

"I don't believe people go to the game willingly and knowingly wanting to be homophobic, transphobic, racist - I think it's just the language of yesteryear that is still there, and people just use the terminology without knowing what it really means," Siddorn told Sky Sports News.

The group is also looking to raise renewed awareness around the 'Charter for Action' on tackling homophobia, biphobia and transphobia in sport. The charter, which was first drawn up in 2011, lays out statements of intent to help stamp out discrimination.

Tranmere say they take a "zero-tolerance" approach to matters such as that which occured at the Wycombe game on November 17. Merseyside Police's Chief Inspector, Jason Crellin, thanked Allsop, both clubs and the stewarding staff involved "for intervening and reporting these abhorrent incidents immediately".

The annual activation of Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign - which is supported by Sky Sports - is under way now and runs into the first week of December.

Contact us if you'd like to share a story to help raise awareness around LGBT+ inclusion in sport.