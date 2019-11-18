LGBT charity Stonewall praises Wycombe's Ryan Allsop for reporting alleged homophobic abuse

0:15 Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth reacts after goalkeeper Ryan Allsop makes an official complaint to the referee Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth reacts after goalkeeper Ryan Allsop makes an official complaint to the referee

LGBT equality charity Stonewall has praised Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop after he reported homophobic abuse during his team's League One match at Tranmere.

The 27-year-old spoke out after both he and referee John Busby were allegedly abused during Sunday's game.

It is understood Allsop reported abuse at the interval after playing in front of the Kop end of Prenton Park in the first half.

We’re glad swift action was taken in addressing the homophobic abuse directed at Ryan Allsop yesterday. Anti-LGBT language has no place in football or any sports. We all have a part to play to make sport everyone’s game. #RainbowLaces https://t.co/cHLpRtGsjV — Stonewall (@stonewalluk) November 18, 2019

Stonewall welcomed Allsop's intervention and its director of sport Robbie de Santos said in a statement released to the PA news agency: "Homophobic, biphobic and transphobic language are sadly still a feature of some football terraces.

"What happened to Ryan Allsop is a reminder of why Stonewall's Rainbow Laces campaign is so important.

"Tackling offensive language is a crucial part of helping LGBT people feel welcome in sport.

"Our research shows more than half of British people (58 per cent) believe it's important anti-LGBT language is challenged at live sporting events.

"That's why it's great Ryan, Tranmere Rovers and Wycombe Wanderers stepped up to show that homophobic words are unacceptable and that they are committed to creating an inclusive environment."

The Rainbow Laces campaign, which celebrates LGBT people in sport and challenges the use of anti-LGBT language, launches on Friday and runs until December 8.

De Santos added: "Our Rainbow Laces campaign is about giving people the confidence to tackle this abuse and show their visible support for lesbian, gay, bi and trans people, on and off the field.

"The more players, fans, clubs and organisations that stand up for equality in sport, the sooner we kick discrimination out and make sport everyone's game."

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere and Wycombe Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere and Wycombe

Merseyside Police confirmed a 24-year-old man from Tranmere was being questioned for the alleged abuse of Busby, while they are also investigating a further allegation of homophobic abuse directed at Wycombe goalkeeper Allsop.

The FA are also looking into the incident and awaiting the referee's match report before deciding what, if any, action to take.

Chief Inspector Jason Crellin of Merseyside Police said: "We're grateful to the player, both clubs and the stewarding staff for intervening and reporting these abhorrent incidents immediately.

"I also want to reassure them and everyone present and watching on television that we will be working alongside both clubs and the authorities to fully investigate the allegations.

"Hate crime has no place in our communities, and not least at a showcase sporting event attended and watched by many people."

Tranmere said they take a "zero-tolerance" approach to such matters.