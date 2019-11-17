Tranmere 0-2 Wycombe: Adebayo Akinfenwa strikes as Wanderers move top of Sky Bet League One

1:59 Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere and Wycombe. Highlights of the Sky Bet League One match between Tranmere and Wycombe.

Wycombe moved top of Sky Bet League One thanks to a 2-0 win at Tranmere on Sunday.

Adebayo Akinfenwa and a Joe Jacobson penalty sent the Chairboys on their way to victory at Prenton Park, as they moved three points clear of Ipswich, although they have played two games more.

More importantly, however, it has put Gareth Ainsworth's side seven points clear of Coventry in third. Tranmere, meanwhile, remain 18th in the table, three points clear of the relegation zone.

Wycombe go top of League One

Adebayo Akinfenwa celebrates scoring the opener for Wycombe

It took 43 minutes for Wycombe to find the breakthrough. Jacobson has been superb from set-pieces all season, and the left-back's free-kick found the head of Akinfenwa, who was offered the freedom of Prenton Park by the Tranmere defence to head home his 50th for the club.

Then, in the first minute of first-half stoppage-time Jacobson stepped up himself to roll in the second from the penalty spot after David Wheeler was hauled down in the box by Darren Potter.

Micky Mellon made a double change at half-time in an attempt to haul Tranmere back into the game, as Morgan Ferrier and Corey Blackett-Taylor were thrown on, but they couldn't spark the home side into life.

Any opportunities they did have were easily repelled by the Wycombe defence, with the imperious Darius Charles and goalkeeper Ryan Allsop keeping anything out that came their way.

Man of the match: Adebayo Akinfenwa

He's 37 years of age but showing no signs of slowing down. The Beast provided the breakthrough for Wycombe, was responsible for creating all their best opportunities and led the line superbly throughout at Prenton Park.

What's next?

These two sides meet again on Wednesday in their FA Cup first-round replay at Adams Park, while Tranmere head to Fleetwood at 3pm in League One on Saturday. Wycombe host Doncaster at the same time.