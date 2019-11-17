Wycombe's Ryan Allsop complains of homophobic abuse at Tranmere

0:15 Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth reacts after goalkeeper Ryan Allsop makes an official complaint to the referee Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth reacts after goalkeeper Ryan Allsop makes an official complaint to the referee

Wycombe goalkeeper Ryan Allsop made an official complaint to the referee claiming he was the victim of homophobic abuse during the game against Tranmere.

Allsop made the complaint at half time in the League One match at Prenton Park on Sunday.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the game Wycombe manager Gareth Ainsworth said: "If that's the case then for me there are some stupid idiots about.

"Whether it's racist or homophobic, whatever it is, we have to stamp this out.

"I have got to credit Ryan Allsop for being brave enough to stand up and say I'm reporting this, and that's what we are and I'll stand by him."

Wycombe won 2-0 to move to the top of the table.

Adebayo Akinfenwa scored his 50th goal for the club after 43 minutes before Joe Jacobson added a penalty in the first minute of first-half stoppage time as Ainsworth's side moved three points clear of second-placed Ipswich.