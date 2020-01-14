FA Cup third-round replay between Tranmere and Watford postponed due to heavy rain

Watford's FA Cup third-round replay at Tranmere has been postponed following heavy rain.

After a pitch inspection on Tuesday afternoon, it was decided the match could not go ahead following after the ground fell victim to Storm Brendan.

There were doubts whether the fixture would go ahead at Prenton Park after Sunday's Women Super League match between Manchester United and Liverpool was called off because of a waterlogged pitch on the same ground.

Tranmere came from 3-0 down to earn a replay against the Premier League side

The first match between the two sides ended 3-3 at Vicarage Road after the League Two team came from 3-0 down to earn a replay.

Both clubs say the date for the rescheduled match will be announced as soon as possible.