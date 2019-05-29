Ben Thompson agrees new Millwall deal

Ben Thompson in action against Queens Park Rangers

Ben Thompson is set to sign a new long-term contract at Millwall, Sky Sports News understands.

The midfielder spent the first part of last season on loan at Sky Bet League One side Portsmouth before returning to Millwall to help them secure their Championship status.

Thompson, a Millwall academy graduate, featured 13 times for the Lions during the 2018/19 campaign, scoring four goals including a double in an important 2-0 win at Birmingham.

Manager Neil Harris is planning to overhaul his squad this summer and has already released goalkeepers Jordan Archer and Tom King, defenders Sid Nelson and Conor McLaughlin and midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe.

But Harris has activated contract extensions for strikers Tom Elliot and Steve Morison.