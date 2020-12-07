Gabby Agbonlahor says he would leave Millwall if booed by club's fans for taking a knee

Gabby Agbonlahor: "I feel as though I would probably have played on but I'd be thinking to myself, 'after the game, that's me done. I'm going to see out December and in January I'm going to ask my agent for a move'.

The return of supporters to The Den for the Sky Bet Championship game against Derby on Saturday should have been a cause for celebration, but a section of Millwall fans booed as their players and Championship opponents took a knee in support of the fight against racial injustice at the start of their match.

The FA confirmed on Monday that it is investigating the matter.

Although he would not have blamed Millwall's players for walking off and refusing to play, former Aston Villa forward Agbonlahor insisted he would be instructing his agent to find him a new club.

Image: Players took a knee ahead of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Derby

"You want to keep playing because it's not the whole of the Millwall fanbase, it's a certain group of them that are doing it," he told Sky Sports News.

"I feel as though I would probably have played on but I'd be thinking to myself, 'after the game, that's me done. I'm going to see out December and in January I'm going to ask my agent for a move'.

"I wouldn't want to play for that club if some of your fans are going to do that and insult and disrespect something that means a lot to you as a player. Why would you want to go out and try your hardest for that club?"

1:39 Millwall manager Gary Rowett was very disappointed that fans booed when players from both clubs took a knee ahead of the match against Derby, but also stressed that Millwall as a club have done a lot of work to campaign against racism

As for what he would have done if he had been playing for Millwall on Saturday, Agbonlahor added: "Even if they did decide to play, if I heard one boo during the kneeling down, I'm out, I'm walking off the pitch and I'm going home."

QPR will change their policy on taking a knee for Tuesday's game at Millwall, live on Sky Sports, in a show of "solidarity" following booing at The Den.

Agbonlahor also urged Millwall to continue to take a knee, regardless of the response of supporters, something that would send out a positive message, especially to younger fans.

"I want to see Millwall keep doing it," he said. "This is the problem - if we stop kneeling now, this is what the racist fans out there want, they'll see it as though they've won.

2:48 Derby interim manager Wayne Rooney praises players from both his side and Millwall for their reaction to some fans booing while they took a knee before their match on Saturday

"We've got to keep doing it because it gives a strong message. If kids are watching and they see it, they are going to ask questions. Why are the players kneeling? Ok, they're kneeling because of this.

"So it opens up awareness to the younger generation."

1:52 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Millwall and Derby

A similar incident occurred at the Jobserve Community Stadium on Saturday before home side Colchester's League Two match against Grimsby.

Colchester owner and chairman Robbie Cowling says fans who want to boo players taking a knee are not welcome at the club, a stance Agbonlahor approves of.

1:02 Colchester United owner Robbie Cowling explains why the club decided to issue an anti-racism statement after a small number of fans booed players taking a knee ahead of their match with Grimsby

"What's fascinating is what the Colchester chairman came out and said today. That's what you want as a Colchester player, that's what you want to see," he said.

"Your owner condemning the fans [that booed] and telling them, 'if you don't like it, come and get a refund and don't come back'.

"The Colchester fans won't do it again because they know they won't be invited to a game again."