QPR to take a knee at Millwall in show of 'solidarity' following booing

QPR will change their policy on taking a knee for Tuesday's game at Millwall, live on Sky Sports, in a show of "solidarity" following booing at the Den last weekend.

Players from the west London side stopped taking a knee earlier this season following director of football Les Ferdinand's comments that the action had become "diluted".

Speaking ahead of their trip to Millwall this week, QPR boss Mark Warburton echoed Ferdinand's calls for "positive action", rather than "gestures", but revealed his squad will once again take a knee after discussing their response to the scenes that overshadowed Millwall's game against Derby on Saturday.

"In light of certain events, we'll stand solidly behind the cause and our players will take a knee," Warburton said.

"Tomorrow night we will show solidarity because we will not tolerate any form of discrimination.

"It's the right thing to do, everyone can see that.

Image: QPR stopped taking a knee at the start of the season after stating that the message had become 'diluted'

"The players have come to me and told me their thoughts and I absolutely agree with them.

"Going forward, this club is so proactive in this area and this is one of the most diverse clubs in the country.

0:23 A section of the Millwall crowd booed as players took a knee prior to kick-off in the game against Derby

"It's not about token gestures, it's about positive action.

"What Les said, we agree 100 per cent with. Using the NHS clap for carers as an example, it was a fantastic cause but it ran its course and now we move on from there."

Warburton: No plans to walk off

Speaking on Super Sunday Matchday, football writer Darren Lewis suggested there may only be "substantive change" once players refuse to take part in the sport.

Lewis believes condemnation from authorities "doesn't mean anything" and says real change may only occur once footballers refuse to play altogether.

Asked if there were any plans for his players to take action if further booing occurs on Tuesday, Warburton replied: "Not at all. We'll show solidarity by taking the knee and then we'll concentrate on 90 minutes of football against a very tough opponent.

1:39 Millwall manager Gary Rowett was very disappointed that fans booed when players from both clubs took a knee ahead of the match against Derby but also stressed that Millwall as a club have done a lot of work to campaign against racism

"Anything else that happens away from that is not our business."

Following the incident, Millwall have said they are "dismayed and saddened" and say club representatives will meet with Kick It Out and representatives from other appropriate bodies "in an attempt to use Saturday's events as a catalyst for more rapid solutions".

PFA urges Millwall to identify those who booed

The Professional Footballers' Association (PFA) has reiterated its support for players taking a knee and insists the act is a "human rights issue", rather than political.

The players' union also strongly condemned the section of Millwall supporters who booed and urged the club to identify those responsible.

1:50 Show Racism the Red Card's Ged Grebby says the booing Millwall fans have helped the anti-racism movement return to the top of the political agenda

In a statement, the PFA said: "The decision to take the knee - as a result of the death of George Floyd in the USA and the global tide of support for the BLM movement - was a player-led decision in solidarity and support for Black people facing racism. We have all seen players face racist abuse on and off the pitch - this is not a political issue it is a human rights issue.

0:47 Kick It Out's Troy Townsend says football's authorities need to be more proactive to eliminate discrimination from the game

"The PFA fully supports the players' right to take the knee, whilst understanding it is the responsibility of the football authorities to continue to push and challenge inequalities in football.

"The closed stadiums have been a respite for players receiving on-field abuse, although it has not stopped continued abuse online.

"The perpetrators at Millwall should be easily traced given stadium restrictions and we call on the club to act swiftly to identify the section of the crowd who booed the players.

"Whilst booing is not a crime, it is a sad indictment of the lack of understanding and empathy for the players' fight against racism and discrimination."

'Booing fans brought Black Lives Matter back on political agenda'

Show Racism the Red Card chief executive Ged Grebby told Sky Sports News that players should keep taking the knee, while clubs must consider banning orders if the issue persists.

Grebby said: "We want players to continue to take the knee because it's about keeping the anti-racism movement at the top of the political agenda. Ironically the Millwall fans that did the booing have actually done that, they've made sure anti-racism is back at the top of the agenda.

"We would now urge the players not to back down and keep taking the knee. There was a discussion with Les Ferdinand and other key players that we want to see action, of course we want to see change, but symbolic gestures do have their role to play.

"[Striking and walking off the pitch] are certainly two options the players' union and the PFA need to discuss, but we'll be discussing with Millwall and other clubs, there are a lot more options than that. I think stronger statements by the clubs, making it clear this time that if fans do boo, and I'm sure clubs will consider banning orders.

"We wouldn't normally do that for fans booing but if it's pre-meditated we need to look at that."

Colchester owner: Booing fans are not welcome

Colchester owner Robbie Cowling says fans who want to boo players taking the knee are not welcome at the club.

The U's beat Grimsby 2-1 in Saturday's Sky Bet League Two clash, but that victory was overshadowed by a number of fans booing the players' anti-racism gesture before kick-off.

0:33 Show Racism the Red Card chief executive Ged Grebby says the incident at Millwall will reinforce the Black Lives Matter message

"The game is being talked about because of the ridiculous actions of a few who decided to boo our players whilst they took the knee before kick-off," said Cowling, in a statement.

"It is undeniable that black and other ethnic minority people are still the victims of racism, and the black footballers and staff at Colchester United feel that they are in a position of privilege that has been fought for through the blood and sweat of their ancestors. A position that in 2020 the average black person is still not afforded.

"Those taking the knee, and supporting the taking of the knee, not only show their willingness to support the drive to eradicate racial oppression but force it to be a talking point even when it's uncomfortable.

1:38 The FA’s Edleen John says they fully support players choosing to kneel, following the incident in which a group of Millwall fans booed as players took a knee in the game against Derby

"Maybe those that booed on Saturday might now understand what this gesture means to our club and will at the very least remain silent during future games whilst the players continue to take the knee before each kick-off.

"Alternatively, they should just stay away from our club because anyone that still wants to boo now that I have explained the purpose and importance of the taking of the knee is not welcome at our club.

"I will be happy to refund anyone for the remaining value of their season permit if that is the reason they feel they can no longer attend our games."