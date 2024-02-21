Neil Harris: Millwall reappoint club legend on contract until June 2025 after sacking Joe Edwards

Millwall have reappointed Neil Harris as the club's new head coach on a contract until June 2025 after sacking Joe Edwards.

The 46-year-old has departed his managerial job at League One side Cambridge United after just two months in charge to rejoin Millwall, having spent four years as boss at The Den from 2015 until 2019.

The legendary Lions striker, who is the club's all-time leading goalscorer with 138 goals, replaces Edwards after the 37-year-old was dismissed following a run of seven defeats in eight games.

Twitter Twitter , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Twitter cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Twitter cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Twitter cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

Harris takes over with the club sitting just one point above the Championship relegation zone, with his first game in charge at promotion-chasers Southampton on Saturday.

Millwall chairman, James Berylson, said: "I'd like to start by thanking Neil for taking on this challenge, which is one I know he is very excited and enthusiastic about.

"Neil knows this club as well as anybody and understands exactly what it takes to be successful here. We are in a difficult moment but he and Dave have jumped at this opportunity and that says a lot about their affection for Millwall and their fierce drive and determination to help improve performances and results.

"I look forward to working closely with Neil and Dave, and continuing to do so with Adam, and promise them all our total support for the weeks and months ahead."

Image: Sacked Millwall boss Joe Edwards lost 11 of his 19 matches in charge

Harris will be joined by Dave Livermore, who was also his assistant in his previous spell at Millwall, alongside Adam Barrett.

Millwall's director of football operations and recruitment, Alex Aldridge, added: "In welcoming Neil back to the club we have secured the services of a man who has Millwall in his heart and who will give his absolute all every minute of every day.

"He's been away and grown his experience but his principles and values remain the same. It's all about togetherness, unity, hard work, and professionalism.

"He and Dave are excited by this opportunity and along with Adam are relishing the challenge of picking up vital points."

You can now start receiving messages and alerts for the latest breaking sports news, analysis, in-depth features and videos from our dedicated WhatsApp channel!

Find out more here.