Liam Roberts: Millwall goalkeeper handed increased six-game ban for Jean-Philippe Mateta challenge

Millwall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has been handed a six-match ban for his challenge on Jean-Philippe Mateta which hospitalised the Crystal Palace forward.

Roberts' high boot caused Mateta to have 25 stitches in his left ear after the pair came together to challenge for the ball during last Saturday's FA Cup fifth-round tie at Selhurst Park, leading Palace chairman Steve Parish to describe it as "the most reckless challenge I've ever seen".

The Football Association submitted a claim to have the ban extended from the standard three matches, claiming three games was "clearly insufficient" for the offence, and the governing body confirmed on Friday that an independent regulatory panel had issued a six-match suspension to Roberts.

Milwall say they are "disappointed with the outcome, but respect the process that has been undertaken".

Meanwhile, Roberts says he is "devastated" by what happened and reached out to Mateta "immediately" after the game.

The Lions goalkeeper also said he accepted the sanction in a statement on his club's website.

Games Roberts will miss... March 4 - Millwall 0-2 Bristol City

March 8 - Watford v Millwall

March 12 - Leeds v Millwall

March 15 - Millwall v Stoke

March 29 - Sunderland v Millwall

April 5 - Millwall v Portsmouth

"I am devastated by what happened. I unequivocally accept the red card as awarded and accept my punishment," he said.

"Furthermore, it has been extremely unpleasant to observe suggestions that I intended to harm a fellow professional. I have categorically never stepped onto a football pitch with the intention of hurting anyone.

"Misleading articles and comments have resulted in an unthinkable amount of abusive messages and threats towards my family and I.

"To the footballing community who know me and reached out with support through this tough time, thank you, I appreciate every single message."

The FA said the regulatory panel's written reasons for increasing the ban to six matches would be published in due course.

Palace hope Mateta returns in time for Fulham cup clash

Crystal Palace boss Oliver Glasner is optimistic Mateta will recover from his significant ear injury in time to face Fulham in their FA Cup quarter-final at the end of the month.

Glasner confirmed the Frenchman was recovering well but that he would miss Saturday's Premier League match at home to Ipswich.

The Austrian told a press conference before Roberts' new ban was announced: "Mateta is doing well. He is at home and his recovery is going well. He had no fractures or concussion. Healing from the huge wound is going as we expected.

"He will go to Marbella with us next week and be just training individually. If everything goes how we wish, he will be available versus Fulham.

"We lost JP in this game, we can't play him tomorrow, but it's not too bad."

Glasner insisted his players have largely put last weekend's unsettling incident behind them.

He added: "To be honest, it wasn't a big topic here in the training ground.

"The players had two days off (after the Millwall game) and, of course, everybody was in touch with JP and messaging him and I think everybody could see how he is.

"The evening after the Millwall game, it was announced all's fine with him and everybody knows he is doing well, and he will be back soon. We started on Tuesday focusing on Ipswich.

"JP's mother came over from France and she took care of him, so he's in the best hands!

"He has great support at home. He will go with us to Marbella and will be in good hands again and he will start training with us."