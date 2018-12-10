Rangers tracking Gillingham striker Tom Eaves ahead of January window

Tom Eaves is Sky Bet League One's current top scorer

Rangers are tracking Gillingham striker Tom Eaves ahead of the January transfer window, Sky Sports News understands.

Manager Steven Gerrard is looking to bolster his squad in the New Year as he looks to beat the likes of Celtic, Kilmarnock and Hearts to the Scottish Premiership title.

Eaves, a big centre-foward of a similar profile to Kyle Lafferty, is currently the top scorer in Sky Bet League One with 13 goals.

Championship clubs Preston and Blackburn are also understood to be keen on the 26-year-old.

Eaves, who signed for the Gills from Yeovil in 2017, is out of contract in the summer and has so far indicated he will not be signing another deal at Priestfield.

He has scored 14 in 26 appearances in all competitions so far this season - taking his Gills tally to 32 in total.

Eaves was at Bolton for six years, during which time he went on loan to Bristol Rovers, Shrewsbury, Rotherham and Bury, as well as Yeovil, before moving to the Somerset club permanently in 2016.