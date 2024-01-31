Port Vale ban fan who chased referee Craig Hicks from field during defeat to Portsmouth

"The club strongly condemns the actions of the individual and would like to remind supporters that entering the field of play at any point is a criminal offence and will be dealt with, with a zero-tolerance approach"
Wednesday 31 January 2024 17:51, UK
Port Vale have given an indefinite ban to the fan who entered the field of play and attempted to confront referee Craig Hicks during last Saturday's game against Portsmouth.
Hicks, who had awarded Portsmouth an 88th-minute penalty which Colby Bishop converted to give the visitors a 1-0 win, ran away from the pitch invader after the man had attempted to confront him.
Stewards stepped in to deal with the situation and both clubs condemned the actions of the individual.
"Port Vale Football Club can confirm that the individual who entered the field of play against Portsmouth FC on Saturday 27th January has been banned indefinitely from the club, pending the outcome of the investigation by Staffordshire Police," the Sky Bet League One side said in a statement on Wednesday.
"The club strongly condemns the actions of the individual and would like to remind supporters that entering the field of play at any point is a criminal offence and will be dealt with, with a zero-tolerance approach.
"We will continue to work closely with the EFL, FA and Staffordshire Police throughout the remainder of the investigation."