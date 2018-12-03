Huddersfield's appeal against Steve Mounie red card rejected by FA

0:49 Referee Michael Oliver sent off Huddersfield’s Steve Mounie for this tackle on Brighton’s Yves Bissouma Referee Michael Oliver sent off Huddersfield’s Steve Mounie for this tackle on Brighton’s Yves Bissouma

Huddersfield's appeal against Steve Mounie's red card given in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Brighton has been rejected by the FA.

Terriers head coach David Wagner confirmed earlier on Monday that they would be challenging the decison, but after being unsuccessful in their attempts Mounie will serve a three-game ban.

He said: "We appealed Steve Mounie's red card. I've seen the video footage and still have the same opinion I had after the game."

After the game, Wagner described the decision send the striker off for his challenge on Yves Bissouma as one of several "big mistakes" made by referee Michael Oliver on Saturday at the John Smith's Stadium.

Following the game, Wagner said: "If it's a red card then the challenge on Erik Durm is one as well from my point of view, clear holding on Pritchard which is a penalty and a red card, it was a clear chance in front of the goal.

"There is nothing to discuss other than the decisions, which were in my view all wrong."

Huddersfield were leading within the first minute after Mathias Jorgensen, returning from suspension, scored the Premier League's quickest goal this season.

However, following Mounie's sending off after 32 minutes, Brighton gained the lead in the dying moments of the first half through Shane Duffy, with Florin Andone's header sealing victory with 20 minutes to go.