Aaron Mooy to miss Asian Cup and stay in Huddersfield for treatment

Aaron Mooy in action for Huddersfield Town

Aaron Mooy has been ruled out of next month's Asian Cup after Australia medical staff agreed with Huddersfield that the midfielder should stay in England.

The 28-year-old suffered medial knee ligament damage in the 1-0 defeat to Arsenal earlier this month but was a surprise inclusion in Graham Arnold's 23-man Australia squad last week.

Huddersfield expect Mooy to be sidelined until February and assessment by Socceroos' senior physiotherapist Phil Coles confirmed he will be unavailable for the Asian Cup.

Mooy will now be replaced in the squad and will continue his rehabilitation at Huddersfield.

"I'm really happy that, together with the FFA [Football Federation Australia], we have reached the mutual decision for Aaron to continue his rehabilitation in Huddersfield," David Wagner told the club's official website.

"Everyone's collective goal is to ensure Aaron's long-term health and safe return to fitness. We are in good communication with the FFA and they're welcome to visit and check in on Aaron's progress with us at all times."