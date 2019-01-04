Jason Puncheon joins Huddersfield Town on loan from Crystal Palace

Jason Puncheon will spend the rest of the season at Huddersfield

Crystal Palace midfielder Jason Puncheon has joined Huddersfield Town on loan until the end of the season.

The 32-year-old struggled to nail down a place in the Palace first team this season and was limited to three starts in cup competitions and five substitute appearances in the Premier League.

Puncheon boosts Huddersfield's midfield options, with Aaron Mooy, Danny Williams and Abdelhamid Sabiri currently sidelined.

"I'm sure many of our supporters know about Jason from his years playing in the Premier League," said Huddersfield head coach David Wagner.

"It is important that our additions in January have the ability to arrive and make an immediate impact in our team, which I'm sure Jason can.

"He has played in this division for nearly a decade now and knows what it takes to be successful.

"As well as being a very good player, he is a great character. He has been the captain of Crystal Palace and is a real leader in the dressing room, which is something we wanted to add too.

"He's now totally fit after the knee injury that he suffered last season and he's been very keen to come here and show that he is still capable of performing at the top level, which is great news for us.

"I'm really excited about working with him to help him understand our way of play."

Huddersfield sit bottom of the Premier League with two wins from 21 games. They face Bristol City in the FA Cup on Saturday before travelling to relegation rivals Cardiff in the league on January 12.