Jan Siewert lost for words after Huddersfield suffer late defeat at West Ham

Jan Siewert was crestfallen after Huddersfield conceded a 91st minute winner at West Ham

Jan Siewert could not describe his feelings after Huddersfield surrendered a 3-1 lead to lose 4-3 at West Ham, their 23rd defeat of the Premier League season.

The Terriers boss had "thousands of thoughts" at the final whistle and was frustrated at being forced to make three substitutions through injuries.

Aaron Rowe, Karlan Grant and Juninho Bacuna all limped off with more than 20 minutes remaining, leaving Siewert unable to alter his team as West Ham pressed to draw level and eventually win it in stoppage-time.

"I have thousands of thoughts," Siewert said. "Since the last game I have worked 24 hours a day to work out a match plan for this game.

"How we can score and win this game - we came here to win. They showed that they got it at 3-1 and it's hard to describe this result at the end.

"We had three subs, each player gave me a signal that he had to come out of the game early and I know the intensity of the Premier League is so high. If there is an injury you have to react.

Karlan Grant scored twice before limping off at the London Stadium

"In such a game that is tight I know I would need late substitutions, but if a player gives you a signal, you have to react."

He added: "I don't want to talk about [if it was] the best performance. For me I want to win games."