Huddersfield's Aaron Mooy says it was 'amazing' to have young cancer patient as mascot

Aaron Mooy described having seven-year-old cancer patient Bella from Dallas as his Huddersfield mascot against Leicester as an ‘amazing experience’.

Huddersfield lost 4-1 at home to Leicester on a difficult day for the already relegated Terriers, with Mooy scoring a penalty for the home side.

Bella, who has Medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer in children, saw Mooy playing for Australia during last year's World Cup in Russia and was drawn to him because of his shaven head, after she had lost her hair during treatment.

"It was amazing to have her come to the training ground yesterday and she got to be my mascot today," said Mooy after the game. "It's an amazing thing for me and her - I think she enjoyed herself.

"It's sad and puts everything into perspective. It was really good to see her, she's a really good girl.

"It's sad, but I'm glad she got to come to the match."

Mooy has been an inspiration for Bella, whose parents bought her a Huddersfield shirt with 'Mooy 10' on the back, as she continues to battle the disease.

He became aware of Bella after seeing an Instagram post and invited her and her father to travel to the John Smith's Stadium to meet him and be his mascot.

During Saturday's heavy defeat, Bella celebrated wildly at Mooy's penalty, with the Australian saying she had brought some luck to the game for his side.

"I think she gave us a little bit of luck because we never get penalties and today we got a penalty, so thank you Bella."