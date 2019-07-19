Huddersfield Town confirm fake shirt

The shirt Huddersfield Town turned out in during their pre-season friendly against Rochdale has been confirmed as a fake

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the heavily-branded kit worn during a pre-season friendly at Rochdale is a fake.

The club, relegated from the Premier League last season, caused a social media storm by unveiling a shirt with a huge sash across it with new sponsors 'Paddy Power' written down it.

But Huddersfield have released a statement confirming it was a PR stunt in collaboration with the Irish bookmaker as part of an initiative backing a move towards unbranded football kits.

The actual 2019/20 home kit will still feature Huddersfield's traditional blue and white stripes but with their new title sponsor relinquishing the space on the front.

However, the club could still find themselves punished by the FA for turning out in the shirt at Spotland.

Clubs are only allowed one single area on the front of a shirt not exceeding 200 square centimetres for a sponsor - with used shirt at Rochdale clearly contravening this.

An FA spokesperson said: "The FA has clear Kit & Advertising regulations for all club matchday kits.

"If we believe that any club has breached these rules we will look into the matter and, if required, will take the appropriate action.

"We have contacted Huddersfield Town about their 2019/20 kit to seek their observations."