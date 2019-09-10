Danny Cowley describes Huddersfield as 'perfect opportunity'

1:08 Danny Cowley says he is excited to begin his tenure at struggling Championship club Huddersfield Danny Cowley says he is excited to begin his tenure at struggling Championship club Huddersfield

Danny Cowley says Huddersfield represents the “perfect opportunity” for his next step in management and insists the “easy” option would have been to remain at Lincoln.

The 40-year-old signed a three-year deal alongside his brother and assistant boss Nicky at the John Smith's Stadium to replace former head coach Jan Siewert at the struggling Championship club on Monday.

Cowley led Lincoln to two promotions in the past three years and will now bid to arrest Huddersfield's poor form, with the Terriers second from bottom in the league after one point from six games.

Cowley had distanced himself from a move to Huddersfield last week

"You look at the current status in the Championship and respect that it has been a really difficult period for the football club but that actually excites me because we like a challenge," said Cowley.

"We always felt the next move would have to be the perfect opportunity and we see this as being the perfect opportunity. We feel we can add value here.

The opportunity to be the managers as opposed to head coach is very important to us because that is how we have always worked. Danny Cowley

"The opportunity to be the managers as opposed to head coach is very important to us because that is how we have always worked. It is always about building."

Huddersfield, who were relegated from the Premier League last season, have not won in 17 games in all competitions and were beaten by Lincoln in Carabao Cup last month.

Cowley initially turned down the opportunity to speak to Huddersfield about the managerial vacancy but later took the job because of the assurance the brothers would have a hands-on role in shaping the progress of the club.

Cowley took Lincoln from the National League to League One during his three years in charge

"I look at the job in front of us and can't wait to get started," Cowley added.

"We want to be challenged. I want to live life. The safer option would have been to stay at Lincoln, a club we loved and felt a connection with.

"It would have been a lot easier to stay but we are not interested in easy decisions. We want to test ourselves."

Huddsf'ld vs Sheff Wed Live on

Cowley will begin his Huddersfield tenure against Sheffield Wednesday, who will have Gary Monk in the dugout for the first time, on Sunday - live on Sky Sports.

"The short-term objectives are to find a way to play winning football but for us it has got to be a long-term project," Cowley said.

"Winning on Saturday is not enough for me. It is about winning on winning. We are clear about the vision for Huddersfield Town. We know where we want to go."

2:02 Huddersfield were beaten 2-0 by Reading in their last home game before the international break Huddersfield were beaten 2-0 by Reading in their last home game before the international break

Cowley added that he and his brother very much come as a pair, having worked together at Concord and Braintree before Lincoln.

"We are used to working together," he said. "We have lived our lives in each others' pockets. We are different characters but are very much aligned on the processes. Most importantly we have trust."