Carlos Corberan a leading candidate to take charge of Huddersfield

Huddersfield Town have approached Leeds United about taking Carlos Corberan as their next head coach.

Discussions are ongoing, but it is thought Leeds will not stand in the way, if their current assistant manager and U23s coach has a chance to further his career as a number one.

Corberan has helped Leeds earn promotion back to the Premier League

Huddersfield sacked the Cowley brothers Danny and Nicky on Sunday, just after Friday's win over promotion-chasing West Bromwich Albion, and with the team almost guaranteed their status in the Championship for next season.

The club on Monday announced Mark Hudson has also been sacked as first-team coach, while John Iga will leave his role as head of performance.

2:09 Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and West Brom Highlights of the Sky Bet Championship match between Huddersfield and West Brom

Huddersfield are keen for a whole new structure, and they want a head coach who will instil a more progressive style of play, and to create a 'football identity' that can sustain the team for the long term.

They see Corberan as that man, a coach who will not want to get involved directly in player transfers, but who will instead work predominantly on the training field, developing players.

The Spaniard has previously worked with Manuel Pellegrini and the former Barcelona boss Ernesto Valverde, but it is thought he is, at the age of 37, keen to plough his own furrow as a head coach.

Huddersfield will have an interim coaching team in place for their final game on Wednesday against Millwall.