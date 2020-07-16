Championship clubs to discuss £18m salary cap for next season

A salary cap in the Championship could be introduced before the start of next season

Championship clubs will meet next week to determine the next steps for the introduction of an £18m salary cap.

If agreed, the limits on spending on each squad of 25 players could be introduced within weeks.

Eighteen teams will join an already-established Championship financial working group, which currently consists of the other six clubs.

They will discuss a number of proposals which were sent out by the EFL for consultation in June, and are likely to be decided upon ahead of the new season.

A number of different scenarios are up for discussion, notably those clubs relegated from the Premier League - such as Norwich, who will have a wage bill of around £28m next year - possibly receiving dispensation for all players on high wages and be audited at a wage equivalent to £10,000-a-week per player.

Teams relegated from the Premier League could receive special dispensation

However, Norwich and the other two clubs to be relegated from the Premier League are not and will not be part of the discussions.

Spending on promotion bonuses and players aged under 21 is another area where decisions have to be made, and clubs will be guided by the initial proposal document sent to all clubs by the EFL.

The inclusion of agents fees within any new structure is another contentious issue to be discussed.

The changes could be introduced before the start of next season but it is equally possible that clubs may decide to wait until 2021-22 due to the current difficulties surrounding next season.

The meeting is part of a broader discussion on sustainability within EFL clubs.

League One and Two clubs will meet for separate discussions on proposed salary caps of £2.5m and £1.5m respectively.