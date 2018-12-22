Chris Hughton questions Brighton defender Lewis Dunk's first yellow card
Brighton captain sent off after picking up two cautions
Chris Hughton has questioned the first yellow card Lewis Dunk received after the Brighton captain was dismissed for two bookable offences in his side's 2-0 loss at Bournemouth.
The defender earned his first booking for an innocuous challenge on David Brooks on 62 minutes, with Yves Bissouma having seemingly tackled the midfielder first, and just 11 minutes later Dunk was given his marching orders as he picked up his second yellow card, for clipping Junior Stanislas as the striker drove forward.
Having had the opportunity to review both challenges, Hughton felt the wrong player was booked for the tackle on Brooks.
"Initially we had no problems with the red card," Hughton told Sky Sports. "We thought it was two yellows but seeing it again we feel that Bissouma made the first contact [on Brooks] so then there is some doubt about who should have been booked.
"With Bissouma making the first contact we felt he should have got the booking and if that had been the case then Lewis doesn't get sent off."
Despite posing a credible threat up front in the first half, Brighton were unable to find the back of the net as Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic pulled off two brilliant saves.
Although Hughton did not feel the 2-0 scoreline reflected the true nature of the game he lamented the away side's failure to make the most of their chances.
"I think we were good value to get something from the game," he added. "The difference in the two sides is in the opportunities they had they put away and we didn't.
"Certainly in the first half for a period I felt we were good and they scored against the run of play.
"The pinnacle moments, it is about defending well and making sure you don't concede and about taking your chances. I felt we had better chances then they did. On the balance of play I thought we deserved more."