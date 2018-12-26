Mat Ryan: Arsenal showed their frailties in Brighton draw

1:53 Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan was disappointed his side did not beat Arsenal, saying he felt they were 'there for the taking' Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan was disappointed his side did not beat Arsenal, saying he felt they were 'there for the taking'

Brighton goalkeeper Mat Ryan felt Arsenal were "there for the taking" and showed some of their "frailties" during their 1-1 draw at the Amex Stadium.

Jurgen Locadia cancelled out Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's early opener for the Gunners as Brighton fought back to take a point from the match.

Ryan made a couple of sharp stops to prevent Aubameyang adding to his tally, but the Australia international reckoned his side deserved more than just a point after an encouraging second-half showing.

"We didn't start the game too well," he told Sky Sports. "We knew them wanting to get in behind was one of their big strengths and I think we allowed it a bit too easily at the beginning of the match.

"They hurt us on one occasion but a couple of times we have shown character this year and got back into the game and luckily Jurgen was attentive on that situation to get us back into the game. Unfortunately we couldn't get the win.

"I was happy to contribute but I felt like they were there for the taking today and when we put them under pressure in the right moments there were a few frailties in their style of play. At home it's two points dropped, that's the feeling I have."

Brighton had lost their previous three Premier League matches but had the better chances in the second half.

Solly March lobbed over the bar and Davy Propper and Locadia also spurned openings.

To watch Premier League action on your mobile now download the Football Score Centre on iPhone or Android

"We showed great character to get back into the game," said manager Chris Hughton. "If there was a team that was going to score in the second half, I felt it was going to be us.

"They had more possession because that's the way they play, but I thought we were a bigger threat to score and Solly probably had the best chance of the game.

"But remember these are a team, up until recently, that had gone on a very long run of winning games. You can't underestimate the quality they've got - a draw will always be a very good result."