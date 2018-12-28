Chris Hughton says Brighton have no fears and no need to panic

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says his team have no fears and there is need to panic despite going four games without a win.

The Seagulls picked up their first point since December 4 when they drew 1-1 with Arsenal on Wednesday.

Their poor run has left them 13th in the Premier League table ahead of their game against Everton at the Amex Stadium on Saturday, but Hughton is satisfied with 22 points from their opening 19 games.

"You can lose ground in the table and you gain ground in the table over a very short period of time," he said.

"Nothing in this division is a surprise for us. We are going into very difficult games every game.

"We are still learning as a club and we are still very much learning as a team, and every game is an opportunity.

"Overall I think we've got to be happy where we are in the table at this moment and the way we've got points.

"There are areas we can improve on and every game is an opportunity for that but, at the moment certainly, there will be no fears and no panic going into this period."

Hughton is just a few days away from celebrating four years in charge at Brighton and he is proud of the progress they have made since he was appointed on December 31, 2014.

"We've managed to achieve our ambition which is to get into the Premier League, but I don't think you can fulfil any ambitions as a manager without having great support," Hughton added.

"I've come into the club and I've got great support from the owner, the chairman, the board, the recruitment department and of course the staff around me.

"It's impossible to have any type of achievement without having all of them in place.

"In this day and age I think for a manager to be at a club for four years is not so common. I think you've only got to look at the Premier League, where we're plying our trade at the moment, and it's even more difficult.

"But if you've got a lot of things in place it gives you a good starting position and then, of course ultimately, it's about the players performing well enough to enable a club to get to get to that stage."