Crystal Palace vs Brighton derby requires discipline, says Chris Hughton

Brighton manager Chris Hughton says he will be telling his players about the need for discipline when they play Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Seagulls finished with 10 men when the sides last met at the Amex Stadium in December after Shane Duffy was sent off for a headbutt on Patrick van Aanholt.

Brighton won the game 3-1 and moved into the top half of the table.

But speaking ahead of the reverse fixture at Selhurst Park live on Sky Sports, Hughton said he would be talking to the players about discipline before the game.

"Yes, and this is the case because it is a derby game," said Hughton.

"If I look at the games between the two of us, certainly the games I have been involved in, they are normally full-blooded games.

"I think Shane's sending off was something that was out of character for him so they haven't been over-aggressive games.

"They have been full-bodied, competitive derby games.

"I think it's probably because of the atmosphere that we've got to make sure we go into the game in a controlled way, not get carried away, don't lose our discipline.

"But I think that's the way we will have to play anyway. They are a good side, a very good side in a very good atmosphere and we've got to show that element of control.

Hughton, whose side trail Palace by three points having played one game less, was asked whether he enjoys the extra spice that comes with a derby.

"Me personally, no. I understand absolutely what it means to the supporters. I've been involved in enough local derbies in my career to know what they mean.

"As regards enjoying them, you enjoy them more if you are playing well and certainly if you get the result and that's general, that can be any game.

"My work on the touchline is no different to any other game.

"Derby games that I have been involved in in the past that might have been a little bit different, a little bit more aggressive, that's probably when you've got to do a little bit more work."