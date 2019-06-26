Brighton complete Leandro Trossard signing for £18m from Genk

Leandro Trossard is close to completing a £18m move from Genk to Brighton

Brighton have completed the signing of Leandro Trossard for £18m from Genk on a four-year deal.

The 24-year-old travelled to the UK for a medical on Tuesday after opting for Brighton over other interested clubs.

Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: "We are delighted to welcome Leandro to the club and excited about the impact he can have for us.

"He's an attack-minded player who had a very impressive season last year in helping Genk win the league title.

Trossard is Potter's second summer signing

"He was influential in the side's success last term and scored a lot of goals, as well as creating chances for others.

"At 24 he also brings good experience, having captained the side and also featured many times in the Europa League."

Trossard said to Belgium media outlet VTM on Tuesday: "It was a bit of uncertainty the last weeks where I would start the season. Today, I'm supposed to do the medical tests and if I pass them well, I'll sign.

0:40 Leandro Trossard on his way to the UK to undergo medical ahead of his move to Brighton. Leandro Trossard on his way to the UK to undergo medical ahead of his move to Brighton.

"I have a very good feeling about it [Brighton]. I have had a personal talk with the coach. It's someone with offensive intentions and he persuaded me with his plans for Brighton for next season in the Premier League.

"He assured me that I can play an important role in his plans. I need to get minutes, and I think that what I can get from Brighton is good, and it can make me evolve well."

Trossard is Potter's second signing following the arrival of Matt Clarke from Portsmouth.

