Bruno joins Graham Potter's Brighton coaching staff

Bruno helped Brighton win promotion to the Premier League in 2017

Former Brighton right-back Bruno has joined Graham Potter's backroom staff as a senior player development coach ahead of the 2019/20 season.

The 38-year-old fan favourite arrived at the Seagulls from Valencia in 2012, helping the club to promotion to the Premier League in 2016/17.

The Spaniard retired at the end of last season and made 14 Premier League appearances over the course of the campaign after signing a one-year contract extension in April 2018.

The former defender's main focus will be working with the first team squad and helping new players get used to life at the Amex Stadium.

He will also be mentoring the U21 squad and supporting the club's loan players.

On Bruno's appointment, new Brighton boss Potter said: "I am aware of Bruno's influence at the club over the years, both on and off the field, and we're delighted he's agreed to stay on in this new role.

"His familiarity with the club, the city and our fans, as well as his relationship with the existing players in our squad, will be extremely beneficial to me and the rest of the coaching staff."

Meanwhile, Brighton goalkeeper Christian Walton is attracting interest from a number of Sky Bet Championship clubs, Sky Sports News understands.

The 23-year-old has spent the past two seasons on loan at Wigan, helping them win the League One title during his first campaign at the DW Stadium.

It is understood Brighton are open to allowing Walton to leave on loan once again, but new manager Potter is keen to assess his goalkeeping options before sanctioning a deal.

Walton, who has been capped by England at U19, U20 and U21 level, has two years remaining on his contract at the Amex Stadium.