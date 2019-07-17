Brighton make enquiry for Genk's Sander Berge

Sander Berge joined Genk in 2017

Brighton have made an enquiry for Genk midfielder Sander Berge, Sky Sports News understands.

No offer has yet been made but Sky Sports News has been told the player wants to move to a bigger club.

The 21-year-old joined Genk from Valerenga in 2017 and has made 12 appearances for Norway.

Brighton have made one signing from Genk this summer with the arrival of captain Leandro Trossard for around £15m.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports News understands Brighton are among the clubs interested in a deal for Leeds' Kemar Roofe, with Crystal Palace also keen on the striker.

A number of other Sky Bet Championship sides would also be keen to sign him this summer.

