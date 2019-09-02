Brighton striker Florin Andone joins Galatasaray on season-long loan

Florin Andone has joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan

Brighton striker Florin Andone has joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan for an undisclosed fee.

The Seagulls have a January recall option as part of the loan agreement for the Romania international.

Andone joined Albion from Deportivo La Coruna in July 2018, having made 69 appearances across two seasons, scoring 18 goals.

Andone joined Brighton from Deportivo La Coruna in July 2018

Brighton head coach Graham Potter said: "We feel this loan to Galatasaray gives Florin the opportunity to go and play regularly, which he's found difficult here.

"He also has the prospect of Champions League football. We wish Florin well for the season ahead, we have the option of a recall in January and we will closely monitor his progress."

2:43 Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League Highlights from Manchester City's 4-0 win over Brighton in the Premier League

Andone scored his first goals for Brighton in the back-to-back wins over Huddersfield Town and Crystal Palace in December, before scoring in the reverse fixture against the Terriers in March.

The 26-year-old has been capped 26 times by Romania and is due to link up with his national squad for qualifiers against Spain and Malta this week.

Turkish giants Galatasaray have been busy this summer, having recently signed former Manchester United and Chelsea striker Radamel Falcao from Monaco.

They have also had a loan bid accepted by Southampton for Mario Lemina, Sky Sports News understands.

Jurgen Locadia has also left Brighton on loan, having joined Bundesliga side Hoffenheim

Potter happy with attacking options

Meanwhile, Potter explained how the emergence of youngsters Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate as members of his first-team squad have enabled a squad reshuffle which sees Andone and Jurgen Locadia loaned out to Turkey and Germany respectively.

Potter added: "We are comfortable with our attacking options in terms of the players already here, those we've recruited, and on the back of the progress made by both Aaron Connolly and Steven Alzate.

1:32 Brighton manager Graham Potter has wished Jurgen Locadia well after the striker joined Hoffenheim on a season-long loan Brighton manager Graham Potter has wished Jurgen Locadia well after the striker joined Hoffenheim on a season-long loan

"Both players have earned their opportunity, and are demonstrating their capability at this level. Aaron is a good addition to our goalscoring options alongside Glenn Murray and Neal Maupay.

"Steven also provides an extra attacking option from wide positions, playing just off a striker and in midfield - alongside the likes of Leandro Trossard, Pascal Gross, Solly March, Alireza Jakhanbaksh, and Yves Bissouma and Jose Izquierdo, once they are both back to full fitness."