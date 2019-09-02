Southampton News

Southampton's Mario Lemina set for season-long Galatasaray loan

Last Updated: 02/09/19 10:40am

Mario Lemina moved to Southampton from Juventus in 2017
Turkish giants Galatasaray are hoping to pull off a deadline-day loan deal with Southampton for Mario Lemina, Sky Sports News understands.

The 26-year-old was recently linked with a move to Monaco but now looks likely to head for Istanbul on a season-long contract.

In August, Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl confirmed the Gabon international was likely to leave the club after Lemina was not included on a pre-season camp in Austria.

"He's one of the guys [likely to leave]," said Hasenhuttl. "There are a few options for him and it's especially important that this personality is coming to a clear finish.

"We will have a look what happens but it is an option that he leaves us in this transfer period."

Manchester United, Wolves and Everton had looked like possible destinations for Lemina, but his hopes of a Saints exit over the summer were left in the hands of the European clubs after the Premier League's deadline day passed without a deal.

Lemina has made 52 appearances and scored two goals for Southampton since arriving from Juventus in 2017.

