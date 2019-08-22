Mario Lemina likely to leave this summer, says Southampton boss Ralph Hasenhuttl

0:24 Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says Mario Lemina is likely to leave the club Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says Mario Lemina is likely to leave the club

Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl says midfielder Mario Lemina is likely to leave the club before the European transfer window closes on September 2.

The 25-year-old was not part of Hasenhuttl's plans over the summer, being left off the pre-season tour and not featuring at the start of the Premier League campaign after voicing his intentions to leave.

Manchester United, Everton and Wolves looked like possible destinations, however, the Gabonese international's hopes of a Saints exit this summer now relies on European clubs, whose transfer window does not shut until September 2.

Ralph Hasenhuttl will be looking to pick up his first Premier League point of 2019/20 at Brighton on Saturday

Hasenhuttl said: "He's one of the guys [likely to leave]. There are a few options for him and it's especially important that this personality is coming to a clear finish.

"We will have a look what happens but it is an option that he leaves us in this transfer period."

Another player looking increasingly likely to leave St Mary's is England international goalkeeper Fraser Forster, who has fallen behind compatriots Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy in the pecking order.

Sky Sports News understands Forster is set to undergo a medical with former club Celtic on Thursday, with a view to a loan move until the end of the season.

When asked if the 31-year-old was due at Celtic for a medical, Hasenhuttl said: "It can be that of the guys is leaving us in the last 10 days of the transfer period, and maybe he is also one guy that can make another step.

"We have a few guys who are still on the transfer list and try to maybe find another option.

"You know that we have four goalkeepers at the moment, so we have the chance to give one or the other the chance to play somewhere else, and maybe Fraser is the one, yeah."

0:26 Hasenhuttl says social media will always have a negative side Hasenhuttl says social media will always have a negative side

Southampton are one of only four teams yet to gain a point in the Premier League this season after defeats against Burnley and Liverpool.

The Saints will be looking to get their first result at a resurgent Brighton on Saturday, but Hasenhuttl is not worried about his side's performances.

He added: "You always have pressure in the Premier League and if you don't take points, the pressure is on, that is normal," the Austrian said.

"The most important thing is we stay on the track, and if we do that then we know that we can be a team that creates every other team problems.

"But it is not enough to create problems, it is important we do it over 90 minutes.

"It would help us if we go into the lead one time and that is the focus on being really concentrated, committed and aggressive against the ball in the whole game, otherwise the Premier League shows you every weakness you have."