Fraser Forster set to re-join Celtic on loan from Southampton

Southampton goalkeeper Fraser Forster is set to re-join Celtic

Fraser Forster is set to undergo a medical at Celtic on Thursday ahead of re-joining the club on loan from Southampton, Sky Sports News understands.

The goalkeeper, who has been deemed surplus to requirements at St Mary's and is now third choice behind Angus Gunn and Alex McCarthy, left Parkhead five years ago.

He is expected to sign on loan until the end of the season, while there would be an option for Celtic to buy him.

Forster in action for Celtic

Forster will compete for the No 1 spot with Craig Gordon and Scott Bain, who dislocated his thumb last week. It is unclear how long Bain will be out for.

The 31-year-old initially spent two years on loan at Celtic before Neil Lennon made the move permanent during his first stint as manager in 2012. During Forster's first spell at the club, he won three Scottish titles and two Scottish Cups and starred in the Champions League.

He also broke into the England team and was part of his country's 2014 World Cup squad in Brazil, but was sold soon after the tournament to Southampton for £10m, not long after Lennon left Celtic.

As part of that transfer five years ago, it is believed Celtic had a sell-on clause inserted and that may play a part in dictating what agreement is reached between the clubs.

Forster impressed early in his Saints career but lost his place under former boss Mauricio Pellegrino and made just one Premier League appearance last season.