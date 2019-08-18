Celtic host Partick as Rangers travel to Livingston in Scottish League Cup quarter-finals

Celtic were pushed all the way by second-tier Dunfermline in the last round

Defending champions Celtic will face Partick Thistle at home in the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup after the draw was made on Sunday.

Neil Lennon's side struggled past Dunfermline on Saturday before a James Forrest goal in extra-time saw them secure a 2-1 home victory, and now face fellow Glasgow club Partick, who currenty play in the Championship.

The draw took place after Rangers had eased past East Fife 3-0 at Bayview, with goals from Jermain Defoe, Filip Helander and Joe Aribo sealing their place in the last eight.

Rangers' reward is a trip to the Tony Macaroni Arena after they were drawn to play fellow Scottish Premiership side Livingston.

Elsewhere, Hearts will take on Aberdeen at Tynecastle after the Dons saw off Dundee 2-1 in extra-time in Sunday's other game in the competition.

Sam Cosgrove scored the winner for Derek McInnes' side after Andrew Considine had grabbed an equaliser in stoppage-time at the end of 90 minutes.

Meanwhile, Kilmarnock will try to find a way past Hibernian at Rugby Park in the final tie.

Quarter-final draw

Celtic vs Partick

Kilmarnock vs Hibernian

Hearts vs Dundee/Aberdeen

Livingston vs Rangers

Games will be played between September 24 and September 26.