Jonathan Afolabi joins Celtic on two-year deal after rejecting Southampton contract

Jonathan Afolabi watched Celtic's Scottish League Cup win over Dunfermline from the stands

Celtic have signed Republic of Ireland U19 international Jonathan Afolabi on a two-year contract.

Afolabi left Southampton this summer after rejecting a new contract and has now become Neil Lennon's sixth signing of the transfer window.

The 19-year-old was in the crowd at Celtic Park on Saturday as the Hoops defeated Dunfermline 2-1 after extra-time to advance to the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

Afolabi played five times for Southampton in the EFL Trophy but never featured for them in the Premier League.

He also played a key role as Republic of Ireland reached the semi-finals of this summer's U19 European Championships in Armenia.

"He's a young lad from Southampton, we have signed him on a free transfer," Lennon said after the win over Dunfermline.

"He's one that's a development [player]. I think he's on the cusp [of the first team] so he will come in and train with us.

"We will have a look at him over the next few weeks then decide what we want to do with him in terms of where his progression is.

"He had a great tournament in the Euros. You feel he's raw but has good potential."

Next up for Celtic is a Europa League qualifying round, first leg tie at home to Swedish side AIK on Thursday night before they return to Scottish Premiership league action against Hearts on August 25.