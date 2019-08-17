Celtic News

Jonathan Afolabi joins Celtic on two-year deal after rejecting Southampton contract

Last Updated: 17/08/19 7:44pm

Jonathan Afolabi watched Celtic's Scottish League Cup win over Dunfermline from the stands
Jonathan Afolabi watched Celtic's Scottish League Cup win over Dunfermline from the stands

Celtic have signed Republic of Ireland U19 international Jonathan Afolabi on a two-year contract.

Afolabi left Southampton this summer after rejecting a new contract and has now become Neil Lennon's sixth signing of the transfer window.

The 19-year-old was in the crowd at Celtic Park on Saturday as the Hoops defeated Dunfermline 2-1 after extra-time to advance to the quarter-finals of the Scottish League Cup.

Afolabi played five times for Southampton in the EFL Trophy but never featured for them in the Premier League.

He also played a key role as Republic of Ireland reached the semi-finals of this summer's U19 European Championships in Armenia.

"He's a young lad from Southampton, we have signed him on a free transfer," Lennon said after the win over Dunfermline.

"He's one that's a development [player]. I think he's on the cusp [of the first team] so he will come in and train with us.

"We will have a look at him over the next few weeks then decide what we want to do with him in terms of where his progression is.

"He had a great tournament in the Euros. You feel he's raw but has good potential."

Next up for Celtic is a Europa League qualifying round, first leg tie at home to Swedish side AIK on Thursday night before they return to Scottish Premiership league action against Hearts on August 25.

