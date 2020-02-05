Brighton News

More from Football

Davy Propper signs contract extension at Brighton

Last Updated: 05/02/20 8:50pm

Davy Propper has signed a new contract
Brighton midfielder Davy Propper has extended his stay on the south coast until June 2023.

The 28-year-old Netherlands international joined Albion from PSV Eindhoven in August 2017 and has made 97 appearances for the club, scoring two goals.

"I'm delighted Davy has agreed this new contract which he fully deserves," said Brighton head coach Graham Potter.

"I was aware of his contribution in our first two years in the Premier League and since I came to the club he has shown his qualities both on and off the pitch on a consistent basis.

Trending

