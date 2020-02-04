Jurgen Locadia: Brighton striker to join MLS side Cincinnati

Jurgen Locadia has been loaned to MLS side Cincinnati

Brighton striker Jurgen Locadia will join Major League Soccer side FC Cincinnati on loan when the USA transfer window opens on February 12.

Cincinnati have the option to make the transfer permanent after his loan finishes on July 5.

Locadia spent the first half of the campaign on loan at German side Hoffenheim, scoring four goals in 12 matches.

"I am looking forward to a new opportunity with FC Cincinnati," Locadia told the club's website.

"I want to try to help the team build new memories and be an important player for the team."

Cincinnati general manager Gerard Nijkamp added: "We are excited to bring in a proven forward in Jurgen to strengthen our attacking abilities.

Locadia has struggled for goals in the Premier League

"He is a talented goal scorer in his prime and we feel adding an impact player of his calibre will be a great addition to our club. We look forward to welcoming Jurgen to our club and city."

Locadia started his senior career in his native Netherlands with PSV Eindhoven before joining Brighton in January 2018 in a deal worth a club record £14.1m.

He has since struggled for goals and has only contributed six in his 43 matches for the south-coast club.