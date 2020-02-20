Glenn Murray offers something different, says Brighton boss Graham Potter

0:25 Graham Potter says it makes sense for Brighton to use striker Glenn Murray at this point of the season, but says all of his forwards have a role to play Graham Potter says it makes sense for Brighton to use striker Glenn Murray at this point of the season, but says all of his forwards have a role to play

Brighton head coach Graham Potter says it "makes sense" to have striker Glenn Murray more involved, as his side look to pull away from the threat of relegation.

Murray was the subject of January interest from clubs in the Championship but scored the equaliser to help Brighton fight back to draw with West Ham at the beginning of February.

The 36-year-old was rewarded with the start in the following game against Watford and Potter says Murray's experience will be important for the run-in, even though all of his strikers have key roles to play.

"It would make sense to use him, certainly at this point in time," Potter said.

"He's been here before. He gives us different attributes but at the same time I've seen a really positive reaction in Aaron Connolly, I've seen a really positive reaction with Neal Maupay.

"I think they'll all contribute between now and the end of the season. It's not about one guy, it's about finding solutions collectively."

Brighton have failed to win in the Premier League since beating Bournemouth at the end of December, losing the return match with the Cherries and drawing games with fellow relegation rivals Aston Villa, West Ham and Watford.

And Potter admitted he isn't happy with the Seagulls' return of six wins from their 26 matches so far but insisted he is satisfied with how his squad have adapted to the challenge in front of them.

"I'm not happy because we've only won six games and ultimately how you convince people, whether it's supporters, whether it's players, is through winning football matches," said Potter whose side sit three points above the drop.

"I've always been happy with the group. We've had challenges in terms of playing style changes, personnel changes but the group in terms of how it's together and how they work with me, I'm really happy with.

"We're just disappointed with the points tally that we've got and we need to try and improve on that. That's the main objective.

"I think we've made some progress but not enough to get the results that we want to get."

Next up for Potter's side is the daunting prospect of a visit to face high-flying Sheffield United, who won a close reverse fixture 1-0 in December.

The Brighton head coach was full of praise for his opponents and the manner in which they've flourished in the Premier League and thinks that Chris Wilder should be in the conversation for manager of the year honours.

"He certainly should be one of the candidates," Potter said.

"They've done magnificently with the points they've got, how they've played.

"I think they've been really good and I've got a lot of respect for Chris.

"I understand how well they do and the job he's done over a number of years taking the club from League One to where they are now."