Five Brighton 19/20 stats you didn't know

Brighton boss Graham Potter

From failing to score from range to no-risk football, we pick out five stats you may not have known about Brighton's 2019/20 season.

A timely intervention?

Brighton had not won in their last nine Premier League games when the season was halted - only Watford (11) have had a longer run without a win this season. This break came at the perfect time from Graham Potter.

Safe pair of hands

Since the start of last season, Mat Ryan has made 61 Premier League appearances without making an error leading to a goal. Of all keepers with 40 or more Premier League appearances in that time, only Kepa Arrizabalaga (61 appearances) has a similar blemish-free record.

Possession over points?

Potter has managed to implement his passing style on his new club. Although points have dried up, only the current top four sides have averaged more than Brighton's 55.7 per cent possession in the Premier League this season.

Alireza Jahanbakhsh celebrates for Brighton

First goal crucial

This is Brighton's third season in the Premier League and they have never won at home after conceding the first goal. Their only win in the 57 games when conceding the opening goal (D14 L42) was a 2-1 victory at Huddersfield in 2018.

Maupay reliance?

Having benefited from four own goals in the Premier League, the only Brighton player to have scored more goals this season is Neal Maupay (8).

Explore more Brighton stats

Use the interactive widget below to explore more Brighton stats from the 2019/20 season - from passing to shooting to discipline... just hit the tabs. And then delve into each player's individual numbers using the drop-down option in the second widget.