Brighton fixtures: Premier League 2020/21

Brighton will kick off their 2020/21 Premier League season with a home fixture against Chelsea on Monday September 14.

The slightly later start date is due to Chelsea's participation in European competition at the end of last season as the Premier League afforded them two further days rest.

There is cautious optimism around Brighton after a inconsistent, yet encouraging, first season under Graham Potter. Brighton are now an exciting footballing side to watch but they did flirt with relegation for the majority of last season, only pulling clear after the season resumed.

Brighton face their bitter rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in their fifth game of the season on October 17 before hosting the Eagles on February 20 in the reverse fixture. They end the season with a trip to The Emirates to face Arsenal on May 23.

September

14: Chelsea (h)

19: Newcastle (a)

26: Manchester United (h)

October

3: Everton (a)

17: Crystal Palace (a)

24: West Brom (h)

31: Tottenham (a)

November

7: Burnley (h)

21: Aston Villa (a)

28: Liverpool (h)

December

5: Southampton (h)

12: Leicester (a)

15: Fulham (a)

19: Sheffield United (h)

26: West Ham (a)

28: Arsenal (h)

January

2: Wolves (h)

13: Manchester City (a)

16: Leeds (a)

26: Fulham (h)

30: Tottenham (h)

February

3: Liverpool (a)

6: Burnley (a)

13: Aston Villa (h)

20: Crystal Palace (h)

27: West Brom (a)

March

6: Leicester (h)

13: Southampton (a)

20: Newcastle (h)

April

3: Manchester United (a)

10: Everton (h)

17: Chelsea (a)

24: Sheffield United (a)

May

1: Leeds (h)

8: Wolves (a)

11: West Ham (h)

15: Manchester City (h)

23: Arsenal (a)

The Premier League has revealed the 2020/21 season will start on Saturday September 12.

The season is scheduled to finish on Sunday May 23, 2021 - just 19 days before the rescheduled Euro 2020 tournament kicks off.

The transfer window opened on Monday July 27 and will close on Monday October 5 at 11pm. An additional domestic-only window will run from October 5 to 5pm on October 16 but Premier League clubs will only be able to trade with EFL clubs.

