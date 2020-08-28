Aaron Mooy leaves Brighton for Shanghai SIPG

Aaron Mooy joined Brighton last summer from Huddersfield

Aaron Mooy has completed a transfer from Brighton to Chinese Super League club Shanghai SIPG for an undisclosed fee, subject to international clearance.

The Australian leaves Brighton after one season at the club following his move from Huddersfield last summer.

Mooy, who initially joined Brighton on loan before making the move permanent in January, made 32 Premier League appearances last season.

He scored twice, with both goals coming in separate games against Bournemouth.

His departure follows the signing of Adam Lallana from Liverpool and the emergence of Argentina international Alexis Mac Allister since lockdown.

✍️ @AaronMooy has today completed a permanent move to Shanghai SIPG FC.



👊 Thanks for your efforts for the Albion, Aaron!#BHAFC 🔵⚪️ — Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) August 28, 2020

Head coach Graham Potter said, "Aaron (Mooy) has been an excellent professional during his time with us. From day one with us he fitted in really well.

"It's a good move for all parties. We have a number of really good players in that position and therefore Aaron goes with our blessing.

"I have really enjoyed working with him, and on behalf of everyone at the club I would like to thank him for his contribution and wish him well for the future."

Brighton will not sell White to Leeds

Ben White appears set to stay at Brighton this season

Brighton will not sell defender Ben White to Leeds - for any price - because they want to avoid strengthening a club they consider to be a direct Premier League rival.

Leeds had a third bid - worth £25m - for White rejected last week and will now turn their attention elsewhere with Brighton's stance over the centre-back having become clear.

White spent last season on loan at Elland Road as Leeds won the Championship title to secure a return to the top flight after 16 years away.

Fans to return for Brighton-Chelsea friendly

Fans will return to a football stadium in England for the first time following the coronavirus lockdown when Brighton host Chelsea in a pre-season friendly on Saturday, after the government approved a raft of pilot events.

Brighton will host Chelsea in front of 2,500 fans on Saturday

The Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) confirmed on Wednesday a raft of new events where spectators would be admitted on a socially-distanced basis, following the ban on mass gatherings introduced in March due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The pilot events will also include a Premiership rugby fixture, three horse racing meetings, and cricket fixtures in the Bob Willis Trophy and T20 Blast.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.