Solly March: Brighton midfielder out for 12 weeks with knee injury

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has revealed that midfielder Solly March will be out for the next 12 weeks with a knee injury.
March went off midway through the second half at Liverpool on Wednesday and is set to undergo surgery.
Speaking after Brighton's 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday Potter said: "It's disappointing news for him and for us. He needs surgery on his knee so he will be out for 12 weeks.
"He's been really consistent for us this year, a good performer for us, so it's a blow."
March has played 23 times for the Seagulls in all competitions this season scoring three goals.
Trending
- Download Instructions
- Super Bowl LV: All you need to know
- Arteta: We dominated | Partey suffers third injury
- Revealed: Gerrard's true impact at Rangers
- AJ's KO plan for Fury? 'He tore up my tactics!'
- Bruce: Toon job a health hazard! | Hassenhuttl fumes
- England player ratings vs Scotland
- Suarez: I was disrespected by Barcelona
- Record-breaking Root a class above
- Pep's principles: The case for the defence
He has spent his entire professional career at the club and made 186 appearances since joining in 2011.
Brighton's draw at Burnley leaves them 15th in the Premier League table with five wins from 23 games and extends their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.