Solly March: Brighton midfielder out for 12 weeks with knee injury

Brighton midfielder Solly March is facing surgery on the knee injury he sustained in the 1-0 win against Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday; head coach Graham Potter confirmed he will be without March for 12 weeks after the game against Burnley on Saturday.

Saturday 6 February 2021 19:29, UK

Solly March injured his knee in the match at Liverpool on Wednesday
Image: Solly March injured his knee in the match at Liverpool on Wednesday

Brighton head coach Graham Potter has revealed that midfielder Solly March will be out for the next 12 weeks with a knee injury.

March went off midway through the second half at Liverpool on Wednesday and is set to undergo surgery.

Speaking after Brighton's 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday Potter said: "It's disappointing news for him and for us. He needs surgery on his knee so he will be out for 12 weeks.

"He's been really consistent for us this year, a good performer for us, so it's a blow."

March has played 23 times for the Seagulls in all competitions this season scoring three goals.

He has spent his entire professional career at the club and made 186 appearances since joining in 2011.

Brighton's draw at Burnley leaves them 15th in the Premier League table with five wins from 23 games and extends their unbeaten run to six games in all competitions.

