Robert Sanchez: Brighton goalkeeper signs new deal until June 2025

Brighton goalkeeper Robert Sanchez has signed a new contract until June 2025.
The 23-year-old only made his Premier League debut in the 2-1 defeat at Tottenham in November and has now made 14 Premier League appearances, keeping six clean sheets in the process.
"We're really pleased Robert has committed his long-term future to the club, after some impressive performances since his debut last year," Seagulls' head coach Graham Potter told the club's official website.
"Robert has already shown what an exciting prospect he is, with a great attitude and mentality.
- Christian Benteke stuns dominant Brighton with last-minute winner
- Fans set for May 17 return - in time for PL finale
"He has adjusted quickly to the Premier League, and we believe he has all the attributes to develop into a top-class goalkeeper.
Trending
- Woods suffers 'multiple leg injuries' in car crash
- Spurs, Dortmund in pole position if Henderson leaves Man Utd
- Does Messi to Man City make sense?
- Carragher on Liverpool problems and criticism
- Mature Mourinho – 'I'm not the manager I was'
- How Simeone turned Atletico into a super club
- McQueen diagnosed with dementia
- Rooney: Don't talk to ex-teammates before game
- Pep: Leaks 'unprofessional' - but can't be controlled
- F1's new title challenger? Red Bull launch 2021 car
"Credit is also due to Ben Roberts and Casper Ankergren, the club's goalkeeping coaches, who, along with a number of staff in our academy, have helped Rob and guided him through his development.
"We are looking forward to working with Rob and helping him continue with his development."
Sanchez joined the club from Spanish side Levante in 2013 and played in Albion's age group teams, while also spending loan spells with Forest Green Rovers and Rochdale.
His performances have seen him replace Mat Ryan as the club's No 1 choice in goal, with the Australia international subsequently joining Arsenal on loan until the end of the season.