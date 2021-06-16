Brighton: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Brighton will travel to Burnley on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.
The Seagulls' fifth successive season of top-flight football starts at Turf Moor on the opening weekend, before Graham Potter's side welcome Watford and Everton to the Amex Stadium in their first home games of the campaign before the end of August.
The first showdown with rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park is pencilled in for September 25, with the return fixture scheduled for January 15 after the Premier League's winter break.
October and March will be particularly challenging for Potter's side, with Brighton due to face champions Manchester City and Liverpool back to back in both months, while the Seagulls have been handed a tough run-in, with Manchester United, Leeds and West Ham making up their final three fixtures.
August
14: Burnley (a) - 3pm
21: Watford (h) - 3pm
28: Everton (h) - 3pm
September
11: Brentford (a) - 3pm
18: Leicester (h) - 3pm
25: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm
October
2: Arsenal (h) - 3pm
16: Norwich (a) - 3pm
23: Man City (h) - 3pm
30: Liverpool (a) - 3pm
November
6: Newcastle (h) - 3pm
20: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm
27: Leeds (h) - 3pm
30: West Ham (a), 7.45pm
December
4: Southampton (a) - 3pm
11: Tottenham (h) - 3pm
14: Wolves (h), 7.45pm
18: Man Utd (a) - 3pm
26: Brentford (h) - 3pm
28: Chelsea (a) - 3pm
January
1: Everton (a) - 3pm
15: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm
22: Leicester (a) - 3pm
February
8: Chelsea (h), 7.45pm
12: Watford (a) - 3pm
19: Burnley (h) - 3pm
26: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm
March
5: Newcastle (a) - 3pm
12: Liverpool (h) - 3pm
19: Man City (a) - 3pm
April
2: Norwich (h) - 3pm
9: Arsenal (a) - 3pm
16: Tottenham (a) - 3pm
23: Southampton (h) - 3pm
30: Wolves (a) - 3pm
May
7: Man Utd (h) - 3pm
15: Leeds (a) - 3pm
22: West Ham (h), 4pm
Key dates for the 2021/22 season
The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.
The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.
The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.
Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.
The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.