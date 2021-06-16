Brighton: Premier League 2021/22 fixtures and schedule

Brighton will travel to Burnley on the opening day of the 2021/22 Premier League season.

The Seagulls' fifth successive season of top-flight football starts at Turf Moor on the opening weekend, before Graham Potter's side welcome Watford and Everton to the Amex Stadium in their first home games of the campaign before the end of August.

The first showdown with rivals Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park is pencilled in for September 25, with the return fixture scheduled for January 15 after the Premier League's winter break.

October and March will be particularly challenging for Potter's side, with Brighton due to face champions Manchester City and Liverpool back to back in both months, while the Seagulls have been handed a tough run-in, with Manchester United, Leeds and West Ham making up their final three fixtures.

All fixtures subject to change.

August

14: Burnley (a) - 3pm

21: Watford (h) - 3pm

28: Everton (h) - 3pm

September

11: Brentford (a) - 3pm

18: Leicester (h) - 3pm

25: Crystal Palace (a) - 3pm

October

2: Arsenal (h) - 3pm

16: Norwich (a) - 3pm

23: Man City (h) - 3pm

30: Liverpool (a) - 3pm

November

6: Newcastle (h) - 3pm

20: Aston Villa (a) - 3pm

27: Leeds (h) - 3pm

30: West Ham (a), 7.45pm

December

4: Southampton (a) - 3pm

11: Tottenham (h) - 3pm

14: Wolves (h), 7.45pm

18: Man Utd (a) - 3pm

26: Brentford (h) - 3pm

28: Chelsea (a) - 3pm

January

1: Everton (a) - 3pm

15: Crystal Palace (h) - 3pm

22: Leicester (a) - 3pm

February

8: Chelsea (h), 7.45pm

12: Watford (a) - 3pm

19: Burnley (h) - 3pm

26: Aston Villa (h) - 3pm

March

5: Newcastle (a) - 3pm

12: Liverpool (h) - 3pm

19: Man City (a) - 3pm

April

2: Norwich (h) - 3pm

9: Arsenal (a) - 3pm

16: Tottenham (a) - 3pm

23: Southampton (h) - 3pm

30: Wolves (a) - 3pm

May

7: Man Utd (h) - 3pm

15: Leeds (a) - 3pm

22: West Ham (h), 4pm

128 exclusively live Premier League matches.

First pick of matches for every weekend of the Premier League season.

The best punditry team in football including Gary Neville, Jamie Carragher, Jamie Redknapp, Graeme Souness, Micah Richards and Roy Keane

Kelly Cates in the presenter's chair for Saturday Night Football and Friday Night Football. While David Jones fronts Super Sunday and Monday Night Football.

In-game goals and clips for mobile devices from Sky Sports live matches.

Extended highlights On Demand through Game of the Day and Match Choice.

Sky Sports is your ultimate destination for domestic football with live coverage of the Premier League, EFL, Scottish Premiership and the recent addition of the FA Women's Super League.

Find out more about Sky Sports

The 2021/22 Premier League will start on Saturday August 14 - 34 days after the Euro 2020 final at Wembley.

The season will end on May 22 2022, with all 10 games kicking off at the same time.

The 2021/22 EFL season will kick-off on Saturday August 7.

Next season's League One campaign will finish on the weekend of April 30 2022, with League Two and the Championship on one of May 7 and May 8 respectively.

The League One play-off final will then be held on Saturday May 21, the League Two play-off final on Saturday May 28, and the Championship play-off final on Sunday May 29.