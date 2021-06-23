Danny Welbeck: Brighton forward signs new one-year deal at the Amex

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck has signed a new one-year deal with the Premier League club.
The 30-year-old was set to be a free agent this summer but the ex-England international has extended his stay at the Amex after scoring six goals during the 2020-21 campaign.
Welbeck, who counts Manchester United and Arsenal among his former clubs, also produced three assists during 24 league appearances last term.
👊 𝗜'𝗠 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗟𝗘𝗔𝗩𝗜𝗡𝗚! 👊@DannyWelbeck has signed a new one-year contract with Albion!— Brighton & Hove Albion (@OfficialBHAFC) June 23, 2021
🤝 @firsttouchgames#BHAFC 🔵⚪
Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: "We're delighted that he's with us for next season.
"Danny has demonstrated what is expected of a top professional from the moment he arrived here. As soon as the season finished, extending his stay at the club was a top priority.
Trending
- Who could England play in last 16? Wales face Danes
- What does every PL club need in the transfer window?
- Euro 2020 fixtures, schedule, who has qualified for last 16?
- Fury and Wilder disagree | Is Usyk a threat to AJ?
- Spurs 'fail with dizzying Lopetegui offer'
- Last-16: England qualify but who else needs what?
- 'Super-human' Fury intensifies training for Wilder
- Subscribe to the Sky Sports Football Euros podcast
- Stats companion: Slovakia vs Spain
- Neville: Special, spectacular needed from England now
"He is a brilliant role model to have around the place and his experience at the very top end of the game is invaluable for helping us continuing to improve as a team."