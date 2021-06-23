Danny Welbeck: Brighton forward signs new one-year deal at the Amex

30-year-old former England international Welbeck scored six goals in 24 league appearances last season; Brighton boss Graham Potter said: "He is a brilliant role model to have around the place and his experience at the very top end of the game is invaluable for helping us."

By PA Media

Wednesday 23 June 2021 17:54, UK

Danny Welbeck, Brighton
Image: Danny Welbeck has extended his stay at Brighton by another year

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck has signed a new one-year deal with the Premier League club.

The 30-year-old was set to be a free agent this summer but the ex-England international has extended his stay at the Amex after scoring six goals during the 2020-21 campaign.

Welbeck, who counts Manchester United and Arsenal among his former clubs, also produced three assists during 24 league appearances last term.

Seagulls boss Graham Potter said: "We're delighted that he's with us for next season.

"Danny has demonstrated what is expected of a top professional from the moment he arrived here. As soon as the season finished, extending his stay at the club was a top priority.

Also See:

Trending

"He is a brilliant role model to have around the place and his experience at the very top end of the game is invaluable for helping us continuing to improve as a team."

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

Win £300,000 with Super 6!

The Super 6 jackpot has rolled over. Could you land the £300,000 on Tuesday? Play for free, entries by 8pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports