Tariq Lamptey: Tottenham interested in signing Brighton right wing-back this summer

Tottenham are interested in signing Brighton right wing-back Tariq Lamptey this summer.

The former Chelsea youngster was brought to the Amex Stadium in January last year and has impressed under Graham Potter this season despite seeing his game time restricted because of successive injury problems.

Lamptey suffered a season-ending hamstring injury back in March which required surgery.

The versatile England U21 international made 11 appearances for Brighton this season and has not played for his club since December 16 when Potter's side played out a goalless draw with Fulham.

He committed his long-term future to Brighton earlier this year by signing an extension on his current deal and Lamptey is under contract with the club until 2025.

Tottenham's interest in the 20-year-old comes with Serge Aurier looking set to depart the north London club this summer after the Ivory Coast international said he was not prepared to sign a new contract and had an agreement in place to leave.

Aurier joined Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 and the right-back has said a return to the Ligue 1 side and a reunion with former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino would be his preferred option for a move away.

Meanwhile, defender Juan Foyth has made his move to Villarreal permanent after a successful season on loan in which he reached the Europa League final with the Spanish side. Left-back Danny Rose has joined Watford on a two-year deal.

Tottenham confirmed the appointment of former Juventus chief football officer Fabio Paratici as their new managing director of football last weekend, while advanced talks continue between the club and former Roma boss Paulo Fonseca over succeeding Jose Mourinho as Spurs' new head coach.

Follow the summer transfer window with Sky Sports

You can follow all the latest transfer news and rumours in our dedicated Transfer Centre blog on Sky Sports' digital platforms, as well as keeping track of all the developments on Sky Sports News